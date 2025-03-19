Vinnie Hinostroza News: Notches 100th career assist

Hinostroza posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Hinostroza ended a six-game point drought with the secondary helper on Ryan Hartman's first-period tally. This assist was the 100th of Hinostroza's career, a milestone he reached in his 402nd contest. The 30-year-old winger has put up seven points, 38 shots on net, 26 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances between the Wild and the Predators this season. The Wild's many injuries at forward have allowed Hinostroza to maintain a middle-six role with power-play time despite his recent lack of offense.