Vladislav Gavrikov News: Posts pair of assists

Gavrikov logged two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Gavrikov was on top-pairing duties with both Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson getting planned rest for this game. This was Gavrikov's second two-assist effort over his last nine outings. The 29-year-old has reached the 30-point mark for the second time in his career, racking up five goals 25 assists, 110 shots on net, 50 hits, 140 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-27 rating over 81 appearances. He'll be a key part of shutting down the Oilers' superstars in the Kings' first-round playoff matchup.