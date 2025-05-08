William Karlsson News: Scores in Game 2 loss

Karlsson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Karlsson was officially back on the third line for this contest after a stint on the top line. However, his goal came on an assist from Jack Eichel late in the second period. Karlsson's a reliable veteran, so he should get his chances regardless of his place in the lineup. He's at two goals, two assists, 12 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over eight playoff contests.