William Karlsson headshot

William Karlsson News: Slings shorthanded helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Karlsson logged a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Karlsson set up Reilly Smith's tally in the third period, but the Golden Knights couldn't build on that goal. The helper was Karlsson's first point in three playoff outings. The center has added three shots on net and a minus-1 rating so far in the postseason after logging 29 points, 119 shots on net and a plus-17 rating over 53 regular-season appearances.

William Karlsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
