William Nylander headshot

William Nylander News: Two-goal effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Nylander scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Nylander's pair of goals were separated by 3:10 early in the third period. He has six goals and three assists over his last six outings, though he had gone three games without a goal prior to Saturday. The 28-year-old superstar is up to 44 tallies, 82 points, 242 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 76 appearances on the season, his best from a goal-scoring standpoint.

