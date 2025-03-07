Fantasy Hockey
Wyatt Johnston headshot

Wyatt Johnston News: Signs five-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Johnston signed an five-year, $42 million contract extension with Dallas on Friday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

The Stars are certainly spending money Friday as they signed Mikko Rantanen earlier in the day to an eight-year, $96 million deal. Johnston is on an eight-game point streak, tallying eight goals and six assists. The 21-year-old has 23 goals and 36 assists, including 20 points on the power play this season.

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
