Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski News: Ties game in first period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Werenski scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Werenski has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He answered an Alex Ovechkin goal in the first period Sunday, and the Blue Jackets surged the rest of the way to keep their playoff hopes alive. Werenski is now at 22 goals, 78 points, 290 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 79 appearances in 2024-25.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now