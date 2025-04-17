NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has seven games scheduled, including six starting at 7 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto (vs. Detroit), Los Angeles (vs. Calgary), Columbus (vs. NY Islanders) and Buffalo (vs. Philadelphia) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Flyers-Sabres matchup is 6.5 goals, and the other six contests expect 5.5 goals. Don't forget to check RotoWire's news updates throughout the day because teams have been resting star players frequently down the stretch, and that trend should continue on the final day of the 2024-25 regular season.

GOALIES

Jet Greaves, CBJ vs. NYI ($7,500): Greaves has won four straight games, stopping 120 of 123 shots and posting two shutouts. In 10 NHL outings this season, he has earned a 6-2-2 record with a 2.00 GAA and a .934 save percentage. New York has scored two goals or fewer in four of eight games in April.

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. CAR ($7,200): Ullmark has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Thursday's slate. Both teams will likely rest players before the opening round of the playoffs, and Carolina is playing for the second time in two nights. Ullmark has won six of his last seven outings, allowing only 14 goals on 195 shots. He registered a 32-save shutout in a 3-0 victory over the Hurricanes on Dec. 13.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mitch Marner, TOR vs. DET ($6,900): Marner is riding a four-game point streak, collecting three goals and three assists. He should be loose and productive after earning his 100th point in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Buffalo. Marner has six goals and six helpers over a six-game point spree versus Detroit, including four tallies and seven points in three outings this season.

J.T. Miller, NYR vs. TBL ($6,700): Miller has accumulated six goals on 25 shots and 10 assists over an 11-game point streak. He has earned three straight multipoint performances and has three goals and seven helpers in his past seven appearances versus the Lightning.

Sean Monahan, CBJ vs. NYI ($6,000): Monahan has compiled two goals, five assists, eight shots and five blocks across his five-game point streak. He has three multipoint efforts in his last five meetings with the Islanders, including a two-assist outing this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Rangers

Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,000), Brayden Point (C - $7,000), Yanni Gourde (W - $3,900)

Since mid-March, Kucherov has amassed nine goals and 29 points in 16 appearances. He has four markers and five helpers in his last five outings, including consecutive multipoint efforts. Point ended a three-game scoreless slump with a three-point performance in Tuesday's 5-1 win against Florida. Gourde has contributed three helpers, five shots and two blocks in the past two contests.

The top line of Tampa Bay has plenty of offensive upside on Thursday. The Rangers have allowed the second-most goals per game (4.71) in April.

Sabres vs. Flyers

Ryan McLeod (C - $4,300), JJ Peterka (W - $5,600), Jack Quinn (W - $3,800)

McLeod has cooled off down the stretch, but has five goals and 17 points in his last 19 outings. Peterka's five-game point spree ended in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout loss to Toronto, but he has four markers, 23 shots and 11 points in the past 10 matches. Quinn could set new highs offensively if he gets a goal or an assist in Thursday's finale. He hasn't been productive in April but has generated four goals, 11 points and 18 shots in his last 12 appearances.

Buffalo's second line has plenty of bang for the buck potential for Thursday night's action. The trio has four goals and 10 points in two games against Philadelphia this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ vs. NYI ($8,000): Werenski has accounted for two goals, four helpers (two on the power play), 13 shots and seven blocks during his five-game point spree. He has a career-high 80 points through 80 contests this season and should end the year on a high note.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. PHI ($6,400): Dahlin has amassed four goals, 11 points and 27 shots in eight games heading into Thursday's regular-season finale. During that span, he has three power-play assists and five multipoint efforts. Dahlin has recorded 11 helpers, 14 points and 41 shots in 23 outings versus the Flyers.

Victor Hedman, TBL at NYR ($6,300): Hedman has provided one goal, six points, 11 shots and nine blocks in his past five contests. During that time, he has notched three power-play points (one goal, two assists). Hedman has contributed three helpers and five shots in his last three matches against the Rangers.

