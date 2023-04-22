BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Redeem $1K First Bet

The Stanley Cup Playoffs did not start the way fans wanted for the reigning champions, but there is plenty of time left for the Colorado Avalanche to find their momentum. On the hardwood, the Denver Nuggets have lived up to their top overall seed in the Western Conference, and they look like a team that could go on a run. In other words, it is good to be a Colorado sports fan right now.

If you are looking to make some money on your favorite teams, sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Colorado to claim one of the best Colorado sports betting promos. By signing up today, you will receive a $1,000 bonus bet to use on the NBA or NHL tonight.

Claim A Bonus From The BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports fans in Colorado have to feel excited cheering on the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets in each of their pursuit for championships. Along with cheering for them to make some noise this postseason, fans can make a bit of money by betting on them. Sign up with the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim the $1,000 bonus bet offer from one of the best Colorado sportsbooks, which you can use on your first bet today. Claim this promo by signing up with these steps.

Begin by clicking the BetMGM Colorado link to head over to the BetMGM sign-up page. Once there, provide your basic information, including your name, email, and physical address, in order to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and fund your new account with at least $20 to activate the welcome offer.

Get Your $1K First Bet With BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

As long as you are in Colorado and are at least 21 years old, you are eligible to sign up for the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer using the steps outlined above. Once you deposit at least $20 into your new account, the promotion activates to make your first wager eligible for the $1,000 bonus bet.

If you first bet on one of the top Colorado betting apps wins, congrats on cashing your very first bet on BetMGM CO! However, if your first bet loses, the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates to reimburse your initial wager amount, up to $1,000.

Bonus bets reimbursed from the BetMGM CO welcome offer are disbursed in five equal payments of one-fifth of your initial wager. These bet credits expire in a week, so make sure to use them before they disappear.

Bet On The Nuggets And Avs With BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports bettors in Colorado should sign up with the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today to claim a special welcome offer, which gives you a bonus bet worth up to $1,000. Use this bonus bet to place picks on either the Avalanche or Nuggets.

Tonight, Game 3 of the Avalanche vs. Kraken series takes place. It will be the first game of the series in Seattle, and it would be big for the reigning champs to take the road win. In the NBA, the Nuggets will be back in action tomorrow. It will by Game 4 of the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves series.

Bet on the NBA odds for the Nuggets and the Stanley Cup odds for the Avs today using the BetMGM Colorado Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. When you sign up using the steps above, you will have a $1,000 promo bet to use tonight.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.