Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 - Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus for College Basketball & NBA

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Today's sports betting action includes conference championship games across the college basketball landscape. Start your sports betting adventure by using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to open an account. Here are the welcome offers:

Use code ROTOBG1 to score $150 in bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds (available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY).

to score $150 in bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds (available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY). Use code ROTODYW and get 10 100% profit boosts in all states where Caesars Sportsbook operates.

Both of these sports betting bonuses rank among the best sportsbook promos and provide great opportunities for college basketball, the NBA or whatever else you might be interested in.

With Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1, you can make any $1 bet. Within 72 hours of it being graded a winner, you will get six $25 bonus bets in your account. You will have 30 days to use those bonus bets on one of the top sports betting apps – which means you can wager throughout the NCAA Tournament.

With the profit boosts via Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW, you can use them on any wager up to $25 and with odds of better than -10000. The maximum additional profit per boosted bet is $2,500. Tap BET NOW to unlock these March Madness betting promos or read on to learn more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus or 10 100% Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all states) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 15, 2025

In just two minutes, you can do everything you need to register for an account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and clinch your welcome offer. Just follow these easy steps on one of the leading sports betting sites:

Hit the BET NOW button in this article next to the offer you want to claim. You'll go straight to Caesars Sportsbook's sign-up page. You will see the appropriate Caesars Sportsbook promo code on the page – either ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW. Enter the code if it's not already filled in for you. Tap the GET STARTED button and provide your email address. Handle some simple questions to secure your account. Place at least $10 into your account. Now you're all set for March Madness on one of the top sites that accepts credit cards and PayPal.

How Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Profit Boosts Work: Saturday, March 15

We've explained how the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 works, so let's dive into the offer that's available everywhere.

You can claim your profit boosts as soon as you place your first bet after opening your account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW – just know the terms and conditions before using one of the best college basketball betting apps.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW offer profit boosts with this leader among NBA betting promos can be placed on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500.

Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wager or wagers they want boosted. For instance, when you place a Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer bet of $25 or less and use a profit boost, if that bet wins and pays $50 in winnings, the 100% profit boost means you will receive $100 in winnings instead – and that's how you can double your winnings.

All profit boosts or bonus bets awarded via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW must be used within 14 days and can be used on any sportsbook betting market.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for ACC, Big 12, Big East, NBA & More

With Selection Sunday looming, you've either got a bunch of profit boosts or bonus bets from your Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer.

Many of the big conferences like the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Conference USA, Mountain West and WAC will crown a champ tonight, and you can be a part of the action with these Caesars Sportsbook promo code welcome offers.

Use one of the top NBA betting apps for today's eight-game schedule in the Association, with Celtics-Nets, Thunder-Pistons, Pacers-Bucks and Knicks-Warriors among the key matchups.

You can bet on anything you want. First, though, get started by using one of the top NBA betting sites: Open an account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and double your winnings today! Get 10 100% profit boosts, all for an opening wager of just $1 or more! Or, if you are in an eligible location, you can choose the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 to open your account and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $1 or more is a winner.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.