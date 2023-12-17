DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Get $150 Instantly For Browns vs Bears Odds

Ohio sports bettors can register a new DraftKings Ohio account using the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly for Browns vs. Bears odds using one of the top sports betting sites in Ohio.

If a bettor is a first-time customer at DraftKings Ohio, at least 21 years old, and physically present within Ohio's state borders, they qualify for one of the best Ohio sportsbook promo codes.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new DraftKings Ohio account, then place a $5 first bet on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to grab $150 in bonus bets instantly after signing up using the DraftKings Promo Code today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code And Get $150 Instantly For Browns vs Bears Odds

Ohioans can sign up with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly for Browns vs. Bears odds available on one of the best sports betting apps in Ohio.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to begin. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at DraftKings Ohio, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the identity verification criteria at DraftKings Ohio.

After verification, fund your new DraftKings Ohio account with a $5 deposit using any of the convenient payment methods available, such as PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds for $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code To Get $150 Instantly For Browns vs Bears Odds

Sports bettors in Ohio can use the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly for Browns vs. Bears odds, plus a No Sweat SGP opt-in offer every day, once successfully registered at DraftKings Ohio.

New customers can wager a $5 qualifying first bet on any available sports betting market, bet type, and odds to grab $150 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets are funded as six $25 bonus bet credits that expire after seven days in any newly registered DraftKings Ohio account.

Alongside this excellent bet $5 to get $150 welcome bonus are the No Sweat SGP tokens, which become available on every eligible game day, up to three times per week. No Sweat SGP tokens return a matching rebate, up to $50 per token, if a DraftKings Ohio bettor settles a qualifying wager as a loss.

Every No Sweat SGP token must be wagered as an SGP or SGPx, with at least three legs to qualify. No Sweat SGP tokens expire after the final game starts on each eligible game day slate at DraftKings Ohio.

Bonus bet credit cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at DraftKings Ohio, including its lucrative bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer. All bonus bet credit contains a 1x playthrough requirement at DraftKings Ohio and are not returned with any earned winnings when staked on subsequent wagers.

Get $150 Instantly For Browns vs Bears Odds With The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

New DraftKings Ohio customers can get $150 in bonus bets instantly for Browns vs. Bears odds with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code used during registration.

Place a $5 qualifying wager, any bonus bet credit, or any other real cash wager to begin betting on any preferred online sports betting market at DraftKings Ohio, such as NFL odds, like moneyline and spread. Check out NFL game props at DraftKings Ohio, including first-half moneyline and first-quarter point total.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to register a new DraftKings Ohio account today. Place a $5 qualifying wager and receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. Don't forget to opt into up to three No Sweat SGP tokens either, available on three eligible game days per week, requiring a real cash wager of up to $50. Register using the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly, plus three No Sweat SGP tokens, available after signing up today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.