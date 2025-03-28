DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Sweet 16 Tonight, Score $200 in Bonus Bets

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

What a sweet opportunity the DraftKings promo code offers tonight as a $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament will get you a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets.

Top seeds Auburn and Houston are among those seeking spots in the Elite Eight and the chance to advance to the Final Four. Choose a side and place a qualifying first bet of $5 or more. It doesn't matter if that bet wins or loses … the DraftKings promo code deposits eight $25 bonus bets into your account.

DraftKings delivers one the industry's top sportsbook promo codes. Like the offer, DraftKings also has one of the top-ranked sports betting sites around that will help you keep track of all the action. While March may be winding down, the march to the Final Four continues this weekend and the DraftKings promo code is a perfect teammate.

DraftKings Promo Code | Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 & Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated March 28, 2025

If you're 21 or older (in most states) and in a state where DraftKings operates, you can use the DraftKings promo code to sign up for a new account in a matter of minutes. Just follow these steps:

Find any BET NOW button on this page and click one to be redirected to the DraftKings welcome page. Click the "Get Started" link, set up a username, provide an email address and establish a secure password. DraftKings requires a few personal details to verify your identity then accept the terms and conditions. No bonus code needs to be manually entered for the DraftKings promo code offer. Confirm your age and location. Select a banking option DraftKings accepts and make at least a $5 deposit.

DraftKings Promo Code Terms & Conditions for $200 Bonus Offer

The final key to unlocking the DraftKings promo code is to make your first bet. Open your app, find the Men's College Basketball tab and you will see the schedule for tonight's games. Make at least a $5 bet on any of the four games … and win, lose or draw, you'll land eight $25 bonus bet credits, guaranteed.

Let's provide an example by looking at the moneyline on the Auburn-Michigan matchup. The Wolverines are a +330 underdog, which means you'll land a profit of $16.50 with a $5 bet on Michigan to win if the Wolverines deliver a victory. But even if the Tigers advance as expected, you'll still receive $200 in bonus bets.

While bonus bets generally get deposited once you place your first bet, it could take up to 72 hours to arrive in your account. Those bonus bets from the DraftKings promo code offer are not able to be broken down or combined into any other denominations. Bonus bets not used within seven days of being placed in your account will expire.

Use the DraftKings Promo Code for March Madness Betting

With one of the best welcome offers and one of the top-rated sports betting apps track it all, it's easy to see why DraftKings is one of the leading online sportsbooks in the world. You'll find competitive odds, same-game parlays, live betting and much more. Plus, the promo section shows you how you can earn additional bonus bets along with profit or odds-boost tokens.

Get started with tonight's Sweet 16 matchups, beginning with Michigan State as a 2.5-point favorite against Ole Miss. Tennessee is a 4.5-point favorite over SEC rival Kentucky. Michigan is an 8.5-point underdog to Auburn while Houston is an 8.5-point favorite against Purdue.

With the DraftKings promo code, you can turn $5 into $200 in bonus bets. Just register for a new account, place a $5 first bet and no matter how it settles, you're guaranteed eight $25 bonus bets. Sign up today a spend the weekend betting on the NCAA Tournament with DraftKings bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.