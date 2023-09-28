If you live in Kentucky or just passing by state lines, you can finally place bets on sports. Kentucky online sports betting began on Thursday, September 28, 2023, which means the best sportsbooks in the Bluegrass State went live just in time to bet on the most popular sports betting markets, like NFL player props and NFL Week 4 odds.

The great part is that the best Kentucky sports betting apps went live just in time for you to bet on Thursday Night Football's NFL Week 4 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Bet on this NFC North rivalry with the best Kentucky sports betting offers to secure welcome offers that help you grow your sports betting bankroll from your first bet.

One of the top Kentucky sportsbooks that you can bet on Kentucky sports betting odds for TNF best bets is FanDuel Kentucky. On top of featuring an array of open sports betting markets and bet types to bet on, this top-notch operator also boasts one of the most aggressive new user welcome offers in the Bluegrass State today.

When you sign up with the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code, you can take advantage of one of two welcome offers. If you want to keep it simple and expand your bankroll without having to stake a larger amount, you can grab $200 in bonus bets with a first bet on at least $5.

However, the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code also allows you to shoot your shot with a No Sweat First Bet worth up to a ridiculous $5,000. This is by far the largest of the top Kentucky sports betting offers on the market today. While you can not use both welcome offers, it would be wise for you to bet responsibly and choose the one that meets your needs the best.

The Packers used to be the dominant force in the NFC North. However, in recent years, the Lions seem to be making a run at the top. In fact, the Lions have won each of the past three games straight up over the Packers, including their last meeting in Green Bay.

The Lions moneyline is set at -134, but if we are following betting trends, taking the Lions to win outright is one of the best bets to make with the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code.

If you want to play it safer, you can also take the Lions to cover the -2 point spread at -110 odds. Detroit has been dominant when it comes to covering the spread against the Packers. They are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 meetings.

Yes, you can use welcome offers to bet on Kentucky sports betting odds for TNF best bets today since legal online sports betting in the Bluegrass State went live earlier today. As long as you are at least 21 years old (18 at select Kentucky sportsbooks), a new sportsbook customer, and physically located in Kentucky when you sign up and bet today, you can take advantage of welcome offers to bet on Lions-Packers TNF best bets now.

Use the links on this page to activate the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code to get your hands on $200 in bonus bets with a $200 first bet or a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $5,000 so you can place wagers on NFL Week 4 TNF best bets.

