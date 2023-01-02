Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Bengals vs. Bills MNF Updates - Live Odds, In-Game Betting, and Picks

The Bengals take on the Bills for the first Bengals game with legal Ohio sports betting. Get the latest live odds, incentives, and more for the game.
Monday Jan 2, 2023

MNF Bengals vs. Bill Actives/Inactives For AFC Showdown

Jon Helmkamp  : 

With an hour to go until the kickoff of the Bengals vs. Bills Monday Night Football clash, here are the inactives for both teams.

Bengals inactives:

  • Jake Browning
  • HB Chris Evans
  • CB Jalen Davis
  • G Jackson Carman
  • DE Sam Hubbard
  • DT Jay Tufele

The big news for the Bengals is that DE Sam Hubbard, their best run-stopper on the defensive line, will be inactive for this game. This could be problematic to containing Josh Allen and the Bills running backs. TE Hayden Hurst will be active, giving Joe Burrow another friendly target in the middle of the field.

Bills Inactives:

  • CB Xavier Rhodes
  • S Dean Marlowe
  • LB Baylon Spector
  • OL Ike Boettger
  • OL Justin Murray
  • OL Alec Anderson
  • TE Tommy Sweeney

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is active and ready to suit up in this game, despite battling through a torn lateral meniscus. The Bills have won their last 14 regular season games when Poyer, an electric playmaker in the Bills secondary, is active. 

 

Bengals Seek To Repeat Late-Season History With Win Over Bills

Jon Helmkamp  : 

One year ago to the day, the Cincinnati Bengals squared off with the No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Cincinnati with a playoff berth on the line. Playing at home, they handled business, beating the Chiefs 34-31 to clinch the AFC North. Tonight, the Bengals will be looking to repeat last year's heroics.

Tonight, currently sitting in first place in the AFC North, a win over the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bill would once again clinch the AFC North for the Bengals. 

Cincinnati controls their own destiny once again, and currently have the fifth-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +800. Their opponent, the Bills, are the odds-on favorites despite being the No. 2 seed in the AFC conference, currently holding +350 odds of hoisting the Lombardi. There is no question that tonight's game will swing these odds, no matter the outcome. 

 

Buffalo Enters Monday Night Football As Road Favorites

Jon Helmkamp  : 

For this Monday Night Football clash between the Bills and the Bengals, the Bills, who are trying to stake their claim on the No. 1 seed in the AFC, are 2.5 point road favorites. They have been favorites in every game this season, and this will be their ninth and final road game of the year. 

Buffalo has been a dominant force all season, even with quarterback Josh Allen battling through injuries. They have the best point differential in the NFL at +157. 

On the road this season, the Bills are 4-3-1 against the spread, and they're 6-3-1 ATS against non-division opponents. It'll be a hostile environment for the Bills traveling to Cincinnati in primetime, but the sportsbooks still like Buffalo to escape with a win. 

Bengals Underdogs vs Bills In Pre-Game Odds and Lines

Jon Helmkamp  : 

Despite hosting the Monday Night Football matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals are home underdogs against the Buffalo Bills. With playoff seeding hanging in the balance, there should be plenty of intensity for this matchup. Here are the full odds for tonight's game:

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
Buffalo Bills-2.5 (-115)O 50.5 (-115)-140
Cincinnati Bengals+2.5 (-105)U 50.5 (-105)+120

Bengals vs. Bills Holds Major Playoff Seeding Implications

Jon Helmkamp  : 

Both the Bengals and the Bills have the opportunity to make a run at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, depending on tonight's game. Kansas City is still in the driver's seat, but there's no denying that this game has major playoff implications. 

With the current NFL playoff structure, only the No. 1 seed in each conference receives a first-round bye. That team then goes on to host the winner of the first round matchups that has the lower seed in the Divisional round, making earning the No. 1 seed a huge advantage in the playoffs.

Currently, the Chiefs have the first seed, Bufalo has the second, and Cincinnati has the third. There are plenty of scenarios that would lead to two of the aforementioned three teams meeting in the divisional round of the playoffs. How tonight plays out will be full of drama. 

Bills' Jordan Poyer's Availability Could Impact Bengals' Odds

Jon Helmkamp  : 

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is one of the best players in the league at his position, and his availability to the Bills could have a major impact on tonight's game. Despite reportedly playing with a torn lateral meniscus, Poyer will be suiting up for this AFC heavyweight clash.

When Poyer is on the field, the Bills win. They've won their last 14 straight regular season games when Poyer mans the defensive backfield. Since joining the Bills in 2017, Poyer has registered a whopping 22 interceptions and 573 tackles. His tackle numbers are down this year, but he remains one of the best playmakers on the field and will inevitably have an impact on tonight's game. 

Joe Burrow Or Josh Allen – Who Would You Build A Franchise Around?

Jon Helmkamp  : 

Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have solidified themselves as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, not just "best young quarterbacks." If you had to choose one to lead your franchise, who would you lean on?

Burrow passed Dan Marino earlier this season for the most 400-yard passing games in a player's first three NFL seasons, having done so five times in his first 40 career regular-season games. He's an electric, tough pocket passer with an incredible ability to dial up long plays.

Allen, on the other side, is the first player in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 750 yards in a single season, a feat that he accomplished last year. With at least four rushing yards tonight, Allen will go over those marks for the second season in a row. 

Bengals Enter Today As 2.5 Point Home Underdogs Against Bills

Jon Helmkamp  : 

Entering Monday, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are 2.5 point home underdogs to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. 

Once again, the Bengals are being disrespected. Cincinnati has won seven games in a row, including wins over the Buccaneers, Chiefs, and Titans in that stretch. The Bills have been similarly strong in the win column, winning six in a row. There's no mistaking that this matchup features two of the best quarterbacks, and two of the hottest teams, in the NFL. 

Allen is coming off a lackluster performance on Christmas Eve against the Chicago Bears that saw him complete only 57.7% of his passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Of course, Allen is one of the biggest quarterback threats on the ground, having run for 746 yards this season. 

Ohio bettors wanting to bet on their Bengals to come up big in primetime can find great value in betting on the Bengals to cover the 2.5 point spread, or betting on the moneyline at +115 odds. 

Take Advantage Of These Ohio Sports Betting Welcome Incentives For MNF Bengals vs. Bills

Jon Helmkamp  :

Jon Helmkamp  : 

Ohio sports bettors finally have an opportunity to bet on their hometown Bengals with the launch of online sports betting in Ohio, and they'll have quite the game to bet on as the Bengals will host the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

With huge playoff seeding implications, this game has the makings of an intense heavyweight fight.

