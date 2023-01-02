MNF Bengals vs. Bill Actives/Inactives For AFC Showdown

With an hour to go until the kickoff of the Bengals vs. Bills Monday Night Football clash, here are the inactives for both teams.

Bengals inactives:

Jake Browning

HB Chris Evans

CB Jalen Davis

G Jackson Carman

DE Sam Hubbard

DT Jay Tufele

The big news for the Bengals is that DE Sam Hubbard, their best run-stopper on the defensive line, will be inactive for this game. This could be problematic to containing Josh Allen and the Bills running backs. TE Hayden Hurst will be active, giving Joe Burrow another friendly target in the middle of the field.

Hayden Hurst is ACTIVE!@KetteringHealth inactives for tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills ⤵️ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

Bills Inactives:

CB Xavier Rhodes

S Dean Marlowe

LB Baylon Spector

OL Ike Boettger

OL Justin Murray

OL Alec Anderson

TE Tommy Sweeney

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is active and ready to suit up in this game, despite battling through a torn lateral meniscus. The Bills have won their last 14 regular season games when Poyer, an electric playmaker in the Bills secondary, is active.