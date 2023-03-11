Massachusetts Sports Bettors Can Wager On The NFL Draft This Year

One of the most fun events of the entire year to bet on is the NFL Draft, and you will be able to do so in Massachusetts this year. With the launch of online sports betting in the Bay State, betting on the NFL Draft (and anything, really) is a reality.

There are many NFL Draft props to wager on, including the ever-popular first overall pick odds market, which has certainly heated up of late.

Before the Panthers trade for the #1 pick, Bryce Young was the favorite (-160) to go #1 in the NFL Draft...



NOW CJ Stroud is -250 @DKSportsbook to go #1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yYcRTQnd3B — br_betting (@br_betting) March 10, 2023

Whether you are a sports bettor in Massachusetts or looking to travel there in the near future, you will be able to wager on a wealth of NFL Draft markets such as first QB taken, first WR taken, over/under draft slots for players, and much more.