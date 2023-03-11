Fantasy Sports
Massachusetts Sports Betting LIVE Updates: Sportsbook Apps Launch

Sports betting is live in Massachusetts. Find out what the best sportsbook apps are in the Bay State, the top promos, and how to get started.
Saturday Mar 11, 2023
Massachusetts Sports Bettors Can Wager On The NFL Draft This Year

Josh Collacchi  : 

One of the most fun events of the entire year to bet on is the NFL Draft, and you will be able to do so in Massachusetts this year. With the launch of online sports betting in the Bay State, betting on the NFL Draft (and anything, really) is a reality.

There are many NFL Draft props to wager on, including the ever-popular first overall pick odds market, which has certainly heated up of late.

Whether you are a sports bettor in Massachusetts or looking to travel there in the near future, you will be able to wager on a wealth of NFL Draft markets such as first QB taken, first WR taken, over/under draft slots for players, and much more.

Houston Cougars Heavy Favorites against Cincinnati Bearcats in AAC Tournament Semifinals

Al MacMilan  : 

The top-seeded Houston Cougars are set to face off against the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bearcats in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cougars, who are riding a 12-game win streak, advanced to the semifinals with a 60-46 victory over East Carolina in the quarterfinals. Houston's defense, which held East Carolina to just 31.4 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers, proved to be the deciding factor in the game. Houston is a dominant force, having won the past two AAC tournament championships. 

The Cougars are heavily favored in this matchup, with odds-makers currently listing them as -9.5 point favorites. The Bearcats, who earned their spot in the semifinals with a dominant 84-54 victory over Temple, will need to bring their A-game to upset the Cougars, who beat them in both regular-season matchups by 13 and 6 points.

The 5 Best Sportsbook Apps To Download In Massachusetts

Josh Collacchi  : 

With Massachusetts sports betting going live in the Bay State, the first question you may have is how can I get started? There are a handful of sportsbook apps to choose from, and reasons to download each of them.

You can get various welcome bonuses if you sign up for multiple operators, find the best odds by shopping on different apps, and you will find the app with the best user experience for you. Here are the five best sportsbook apps available in Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics Make History with First Game Since Massachusetts Legalized Online Sports Betting

Al MacMilan  : 

Massachusetts sports fans, get ready to root for the Boston Celtics in a whole new way! Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks is not just any ordinary game, as it marks the first Boston Celtics game since the state legalized online sports betting. 

The Celtics will be looking to build on their recent blowout win against the Portland Trail Blazers and snap the Hawks' home winning streak. With a five-point spread and a -215 NBA odds, the Celtics have a solid chance of covering, while the Hawks will be looking to pull off an upset at +180 odds. Don't miss this historic game as the Celtics take the court in the era of legalized online sports betting in Massachusetts.

You Downloaded Your First Massachusetts Sportsbook App, What's Next?

Al MacMilan  : 

After downloading your favorite Massachusetts sportsbook app, the next part is where the fun begins!

Once an app is downloaded, you will need to sign in, deposit, then find which sport you wish to wager on. There are literally dozens of sports to choose from, but here are some of the most popular.

  • NFL
  • NBA
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • CBB
  • CFB
  • Tennis
  • Soccer
  • Any many more!

After you find what sport you wish to wager on, the next part is finding which game to get some action on. Then, you select which betting market to bet. This could be something as simple as a spread, total, or moneyline, or it could be a player prop, future, parlay, or teaser. Remember to bet responsibly, and have fun!

Boston Bruins Favored to Win Presidents' Trophy with Overwhelming Odds

Al MacMilan  : 

In the world of NHL, the Boston Bruins are a force to be reckoned with. With a 49-9-5 record, the Bruins have already earned 103 points in 63 games and are currently sitting at the top of the NHL standings. But are they a lock to win the Presidents' Trophy for the most regular season points? According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Boston Bruins odds to win the Presidents' Trophy are -6000, making them overwhelming favorites against the field. 

Even other mobile sportsbooks like FanDuel Sportsbook have higher odds in favor of the Bruins. While the Bruins seem to have the upper hand, it is important to note that there are still several games left in the season, and anything can happen. If you want to place a bet on the Bruins, you can also check out their Stanley Cup odds on the best Massachusetts betting apps. Before you do that, make sure to sign up with the best Massachusetts sportsbooks and take advantage of their promos being offered today after their online sports betting launch went live yesterday.

Boston Bruins to Host Detroit Red Wings in Weekend Series As Betting Favorites

Al MacMilan  : 

The Boston Bruins, who are currently the top team in the NHL standings with a 49-9-5 record, will host the Detroit Red Wings in a weekend home-and-home series starting on Saturday. This is the Bruins' first game since Massachusetts legalized online sports betting, giving fans in the state the opportunity to place wagers on their favorite team. The Bruins are coming off a rare loss, having their 10-game win streak snapped by the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-2 defeat. 

Despite the loss, the Bruins remain large -385 favorites against the Red Wings. Boston's Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak lead the team in scoring and will look to continue their success against a struggling Detroit team that has lost six of its last ten games. Detroit's recent acquisition Tyler Bertuzzi will face his former team for the first time since being traded to Boston on March 2nd.