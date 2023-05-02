New York Betting Promos: Get $1750 In Welcome Offers For Knicks vs Heat

After a thrilling series opener, the New York Knicks will look to even up their second-round series against the Miami Heat. This was a huge rivalry in previous decades, and Game 1 surely lived up to the billing. Now would be a great time to take advantage of the New York betting promos being offered by these New York sportsbooks.

Bet on the Knicks vs. Heat odds tonight by signing up with one of the best New York betting promos, where you could get $1,750 in welcome offers. If you haven't signed up with any of these great sports betting sites yet, you could get a significant bump to your bankroll for the next week or so. Whichever way you look at it, there is going to be something available for you.

Sign Up For Knicks vs. Heat Game 2 Betting Promos

If you are a new customer, at least 21 years old, and located in New York, you will be eligible to sign up for one, or all, of the promos listed below. In this section, you will find the necessary steps to help you sign up and get $1,750 in welcome offers from some of the best NY sports betting apps:

Click on the betting promo link for the sports betting sites that interest you the most. You will then be redirected to the sportsbook's sign-up page for new users.

Next, you will be asked for your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number.

Enter the promo code – if necessary.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to get your welcome bonus.

Get $1750 In Welcome Offers For Knicks vs. Heat Game 2

Below, you will find some of the best New York betting promos to use for Knicks vs. Heat Game 2 tonight. There's $1,750 in welcome offers to claim on some of the best sports betting sites for this monumental matchup.

FanDuel New York Promo Code: New users who use the FanDuel New York Promo Code will receive $150 in bonus bets upon making a first-time wager of $5.

WynnBet New York Promo Code XROTOWIRE: When you sign up using the WynnBet New York Promo Code XROTOWIRE, you'll get $100 in bonus bets for making a first-time wager of $20.

BetRivers New York Promo Code SPORTS: New users who use the BetRivers New York Promo Code SPORTS, you'll get a 2nd Chance Bet up to $100 if you lose your first wager.

Caesars Sportsbook New York Promo Code ROTOFULL: When you sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook New York Promo Code ROTOFULL, you'll get a first bet offer – up to $1,250 – if you lose your first wager.

Bet On Knicks vs. Heat Game 2 With New York Betting Promos

Even after losing the series opener, the Knicks are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Heat in Game 2. Jimmy Butler of the Heat is listed as a true game-time decision after injuring his ankle late in Game 1. This line could change again before tip-off, so make sure you stay updated on this news throughout the day.

Whichever way you decide to bet on this contest, know that you have $1,750 up for grabs with these great New York betting promos. You could always grab $150 in bonus bets immediately from FanDuel, or take a big chance on your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook and get your money back – up to $1,250 – if it loses.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.