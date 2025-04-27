BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150: Earn $150 Bonus with $10 Win on Talladega & NBA Playoffs Today

Engines are revving today as racers prepare for the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Fans of sports betting can get one of two introductory offers when they sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or ROTOSPORTS to activate a new account.

Bettors in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and make an opening wager of at least $10 on NASCAR, the NBA Playoffs or any eligible sports betting market. If the bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets.

All other participating states can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This is one of the most popular sportsbook promos because it refunds a losing opening wager with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

There are updated odds for the NBA Playoffs, including today's Knicks-Pistons and Celtics-Magic Eastern Conference first-round matchups. Use a leader among sports betting apps for NBA betting, the Stanley Cup Playoffs or anything else. Make your opening wager using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBG150 and take advantage of a first-bet offer up to $1,500 or the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150: $150 Promo for Sunday NBA Playoff Odds

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 27, 2025

Bet the latest NBA odds and make your picks with one of the top NBA betting apps after using the BetMGM bonus code offer before today's playoff matchups. The Knicks are -700 favorites to win the series against the Pistons and +4000 to win the NBA Championship this season. Defending champion Boston is heavily favored to win its series against Orlando. Wager on NBA Futures to see if the Celtics win a second consecutive NBA title.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Best Bets for Sunday, April 27, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 4: Knicks at Pistons, 1 p.m. ET; use a leader among NBA betting sites.

Knicks at Pistons, 1 p.m. ET; use a leader among NBA betting sites. NBA Playoffs Game 4: Celtics at Magic, 7 p.m. ET; bet NBA player props and more.

Celtics at Magic, 7 p.m. ET; bet NBA player props and more. NASCAR: Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, 3 p.m. ET; get the latest in racing odds for NASCAR and more motorsports.

Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, 3 p.m. ET; get the latest in racing odds for NASCAR and more motorsports. MLB: Red Sox at Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET; use the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos.

Red Sox at Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET; use the latest MLB odds and MLB betting promos. MLB: Phillies at Cubs, 7:10 p.m. ET

Later tonight, bet on Game 4 of the Kings-Oilers at 9:30 p.m. ET in NHL playoffs action. Wager on the Kings, who are underdogs to win the series, and get the latest NHL odds from one of the leading NHL betting sites for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code offer open an account. It's a perfect way to gain access to one of the top NHL betting promos for Stanley Cup odds and more. Register now and start betting!

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 | Win a $10 Bet & Get $150 Bonus

To gain this welcome bonus offer and full access to one of the industry's leading sports betting sites, you'll first need to create an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150. Here's how:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the SIGN UP button and use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. If prompted, enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

Terms & Conditions for BetMGM Bonus Code Promo Offers - Sunday, 4/27

Players who sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, can choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, BetMGM will drop $150 in bonus bets into your account, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, choose any set of odds and place a real-money wager up. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If you lost less than $50, you'll get bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after 7 days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a rollicking start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.