bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Get $150 Guaranteed for Cavs vs Pacers Odds & Today's MLB

The second round of the NBA playoffs tips off today as the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE on today's matchup to get $150 in bonus bets when you place your opening wager of $5 or more. You can make your first bet on the NBA Playoffs, MLB or anything else you might be interested in.

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos because you earn bonus bets regardless of the outcome on your first wager. Even if your first bet of $5 or more settles as a loss, you'll still get $150 in bonus bets. There is an alternative promo, a First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 that refunds a losing first bet with matching bet credit, up to $1,000.

There's Game 7 action today, too, in the NBA with the Warriors-Rockets, and in the NHL, with the Blues-Jets. Bet on whatever you want. Start by tapping a BET NOW button and use one of the best sports betting apps for the NBA Playoffs and more. The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer delivers $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE Unlocks $150 Promo for Sunday NBA Odds

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified May 4, 2025

New users can claim the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE today and get $150 in bonus bets. With sports betting markets in the NBA, NHL, and MLB, you'll find plenty of wagering options on one of the top online sportsbooks for the playoffs and more. The Sunday sports betting spotlight will be focused on the NASCAR Cup Series action as Texas Motor Speedway makes its 2025 debut with the running of the Würth 400.

Best Bets for Sunday, May 4, 2025: bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE will unlock $150 in bonus bets for you to use on the action you like best today. The Pacers held the upper hand in their season series with the Cavaliers, winning three of four including a pair of decisive victories in Cleveland, but it is the Cavs who have opened as dominating favorites on the NBA playoff series prices, sporting odds as short as -500 to bounce Indiana from the postseason.

You can also make your picks on racing odds as William Byron aims to extend his lead atop the NASCAR Cup standings and try for his second victory of the season in today's Würth 400. Get the latest MLB player props with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE for today's matchups as we enter the second full month of the season.

Sign Up with bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE and Get $150 in Bonus Bets

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer is exclusively available to new customers. Sign up today for one of the premier NBA betting sites:

Click on any BET NOW button on this page and you will be redirected to the bet365 offer page. Click on the "Join Now" button. Use your phone to scan the QR code to download the app. Open the app and confirm your location. Click on Join Now and answer some personal questions. Make sure the exclusive bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is displayed on the page; paste or type it in if not. Choose a secure login and password. Make a first deposit of $10 or more with any banking option with one of the best credit card betting sites and one of the leading sportsbooks that accepts PayPal.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Bet $5, Get $150 Offer Terms & Conditions

Sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to unlock an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or opt to get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000.

The Bet $5, Get $150 offer gives you bonus bets, win or lose. The $1000 offer refunds a lost opening bet with matching credit. The bet credit with both offers can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. With both bet365 bonus code offers, a bonus bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The credit expires after seven days.

There is compelling sports betting action all the time. Sign up now for your bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and back your favorite team or player today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.