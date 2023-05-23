Sports Fan Watch And Betting Guide For Memorial Day 2023

Most Americans will have the day off on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day, and sports fans can sit back and enjoy a day of non-stop action. Those who are at least 21 years old and located in one of the growing number of states with legal sports betting can also wager on any of the matchups below on the best sports betting sites. Be sure to sign up using sportsbook promo codes to reap the benefits of the top sports betting apps in the U.S.

5 a.m. EST - French Open Tennis

American sports leagues won't start play until the afternoon on the East Coast, but for those who want to wake up to sports on Memorial Day, there's the French Open on Tennis Channel. Paris is six hours ahead, so the 11:00 a.m. start to Day 2 of the year's second Grand Slam works out to a 5:00 a.m. EST start stateside. Monday's first-round matches could feature the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, or Iga Swiatek.



10:30 a.m. EST - Swiss Super League Soccer: Young Boys vs. Winterthur

If you want a break from tennis in the morning, the Swiss Super League offers some European soccer action. Young Boys sits comfortably atop the Swiss League table, but you can choose from five concurrent Swiss Super League fixtures with ESPN+.

1:05 p.m. EST - MLB: Guardians at Orioles

This is the baseball game with the earliest first pitch on Memorial Day 2023. Baltimore hosts Cleveland in a battle of American League teams. If the Orioles or Guardians aren't your local teams, you'll need MLB.TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the MLB Network to watch this one.

4:10 p.m. EST - MLB: Twins at Astros

Average MLB game time has dipped to just over two and a half hours with the new pace of play rules, down from over three hours last year. That means you could get a bit of downtime between the first baseball game of the day and this next one, which features the reigning World Series champs at home against the AL Central-leading Twins.

8 p.m. EST - NHL Playoffs Game 6: Golden Knights at Stars (* if necessary)

If the Western Conference Finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs goes at least six games, then Game 6 will be on Memorial Day in Dallas. ESPN will have this telecast.

8:30 p.m. EST - NBA Playoffs Game 7: Heat at Celtics (* if necessary)

This is another game that's contingent on a long series, but if Miami and Boston does go the distance, the deciding Game 7 will be at TD Garden on Memorial Day.

9:40 p.m. EST - MLB: Yankees at Mariners

The latest game on the U.S. sports docket for Memorial Day features America's most well-known baseball team, the New York Yankees. The Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners in the first game of a three-game series.