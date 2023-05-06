UFC Betting Promos - Get Thousands In Bonuses For UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

On Saturday night, the UFC travels to Newark, New Jersey for UFC 288. There are many exciting fights on the main card, but there is no doubting why fans are tuning into this event. Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is the main event of the night for a reason, and this Bantamweight Title fight is sure to impress.

Ahead of the fights on Saturday night, make sure you sign up for all of the UFC betting promos that you can. By signing up for the sports betting sites below using the steps we share, you can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses that you can use on Sterling vs. Cejudo for UFC 288.

Sign Up For UFC Betting Promos For Sterling vs Cejudo

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up with UFC betting promos and bet on Sterling vs. Cejudo tonight. Whether you are picking which fighter will win the Bantamweigt Title or you want to predict the method of victory, these promos will give you a bonus on the top sports betting apps that you can use on your UFC picks.

Start your sign-up by clicking the link to the PayPal betting sites you are interested in to go to that sportsbook's registration page.

Enter your identifying information, such as your name, physical address, and email address, to create a new account.

Enter the promo code, if there is one.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the UFC betting promo for UFC 288 fights tonight.

Claim UFC Betting Promos For UFC 288 Tonight

As we have seen many times already this year, anything can happen in the octagon. So, before placing your UFC picks, sign up for UFC betting promos to claim extra bonuses to use while you bet on the fights on the top credit card betting sites tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for UFC 288 will get a $1,000 bonus bet to use on Sterling vs Cejudo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on UFC 288 tonight.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Bet $20 on the UFC 288 fights tonight to get $100 in bonus bets with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE. Bettors in CO, MI, and NJ must bet $100 to claim this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 wager on any UFC 288 fight tonight with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code UFC 288 offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager on the Sterling vs Cejudo fight.

Bet On Sterling vs Cejudo With UFC Betting Promos

There are many exciting fights on the UFC 288 card. After fighting and winning on UFC 287, Gilbert Burns is wasting no time by returning to the octagon to fight Belal Muhammad. Prior to that fight, Jessica Andrade and "Thug Nasty" Bryce Mitchell will both look to get back into the win column in their respective fights.

Of course, the Sterling vs Cejudo Bantamwight Title match is what we are all waiting for. Sign up for UFC betting promos before placing your picks on the main event, because this fight could go either way. When you sign up for the welcome offer, you can claim bonus bet offers, which will help you to finish the night with a profit, and you can be a bit more aggressive on your bonus bet wagers as well.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.