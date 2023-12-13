New customers can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for a $1,000 first bet welcome offer available on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at Caesars Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state with legalized sports betting, they are eligible to redeem one of the most generous online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to create a new Caesars Sportsbook account today.

Sign Up And Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For A $1K Welcome Offer

Sports bettors can sign up and use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for a $1,000 first bet welcome offer using one of the top sports betting sites available.

Sign up today by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at Caesars Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to satisfy the identity verification protocol enforced at Caesars Sportsbook.

Before being verified, make sure to manually enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 into the promo code field on the registration portal. This helps keep new customers eligible to claim a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus at Caesars Sportsbook. After successful verification, make a qualifying deposit of at least $20 using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at Caesars Sportsbook, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a qualifying first bet, wagering up to $1,000 on any preferred sports betting market, to receive a matching rebate if it settles as a loss.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For A $1K Welcome Offer

New customers can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for a $1,000 first bet welcome offer on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds available at Caesars Sportsbook today.

Settling a qualifying first bet, up to $1,000, nets first-time bettors a matching bonus bet, returning a single bonus bet credit, maxed at $1,000, into new Caesars Sportsbook accounts. This bonus bet arrives within 48 hours of settling a losing first bet and must be wagered straight, meaning the bonus bet credit cannot be split across multiple wagers or divvied into smaller denominations based on bettor preference.

Bonus bet credit expires after 14 days in a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Bonus bet credit cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at Caesars Sportsbook. Bonus bets staked on any subsequent wager are not returned with any winnings earned.

Grab A $1K Welcome Offer And Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Sports bettors can grab a $1,000 first bet welcome offer and use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 at sign-up to become qualified to redeem this excellent welcome bonus at Caesars Sportsbook today.

Place a $20 qualifying first bet, any bonus bet credit, or any real cash wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Place bets on NBA odds, such as moneyline and total, or explore a vast selection of bet types within the NBA player props market, including total player points and alternate rebounds.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 during registration to remain eligible to redeem this top-tier $1,000 first bet welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.