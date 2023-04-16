We recently received some big Texas sports betting news, which should excite the sports fans in the Longhorn State. Any bit of progress is big news in terms of betting on sports in Texas, though this does not mean we should expect sportsbooks to be available anytime soon.

Below, we will discuss the latest gaming news in Texas as well as discuss when we can expect Texas online sports betting and the best sports betting sites to finally launch.

Texas Sports Betting Bills Pass Through House State Affairs Committee

Earlier this month, there were two Texas sports betting bills that passed through the House State Affairs committee. HB1942 is a bill that addresses Texas sports betting, and it passed in a 9-3 vote. HB2843 is related to land-based resort casinos and sports betting. This bill also passed by a 9-3 margin.

These two Texas betting bills will now face the House Calendar committee. They will vote to determine if they will be presented to the floor of the House. While these two bills passed one vote, for Texas sports betting to be signed into law, it will be a very long process. There is still a marathon ahead to legalize sports betting, but the Longhorn State has finally begun the race to legalizing the top sports betting apps. When they do, you can be assured that the top sportsbooks will have Texas-specific sportsbook promo codes to welcome new users.

When Will Texas Launch Online Sports Betting?

Now that the two bills passed through the House State Affairs committee, when can we expect Texas online sports betting to launch? The truth is there is no timetable in place, and there are many steps left in order for sports betting to be legalized in Texas.

RotoWire will continue to cover the Texas gaming news. For now, Texas residents will have to continue to remain patient. While Texas seems closer to legalizing sports betting than California and Florida, thanks to the recent progress discussed above, it does not mean the state is anywhere near the date to begin accepting sports wagers.

Top Sports To Bet On In Texas

Texas is a sports-loving state with many different professional sports teams throughout the many American pro leagues. Sports are ingrained in the culture of the Longhorn State, which is a big reason why Texas sports betting is so highly-anticipated by the gaming industry.

Could you imagine a sportsbook added to "Jerry World" for Dallas Cowboys games? It would be absolutely crazy. The NFL continues to be the most popular sport in America to bet on, and the state of Texas is home to both the Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Of course, college football is massively popular as well, with the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Baylor Bears, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Houston Cougars, and many more.

Other popular professional sports teams that would generate a lot of gambling revenue in Texas include the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings, and more.

Once Texas sports betting is officially legalized and online sports betting has launched, it is clear that Texas will be one of the largest sports betting markets in the United States.