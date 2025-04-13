Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Cross leads to own goal

Wan-Bissaka recorded one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Liverpool.

Wan-Bissaka put his only cross into the box where Andrew Robertson turned the ball into the back of the net after some miscommunication with Virgil van Dijk. The full back created two chances, which was the eighth time this season he has done so in the Premier League. He also won his only attempted tackle of the game.