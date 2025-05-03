DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Sunday, May 4

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

There aren't a ton of players who stand out at forward. The Brighton starting wingers will likely be yanked early, and

Wilson Odobert ($4,900) popped in projections because he's pretty cheap and willing to launch crosses when on the pitch, averaging 3.35 per 90 minutes despite no set-piece role. Facing the weaker side of the West Ham defense, he could hit close to 10 floor points even if he only goes 70 minutes.

Bowen's main selling point is that he's going close to 90 minutes every match and most likely to be involved in a goal for West Ham. Even without set pieces, he's still a valuable play in good situations. Going against a rotated Tottenham said that has been terrible in league play, it's not hard to see Bowen hitting 10 floor points while adding a goal or assist.

As usual, projections can help you find the best plays. A link for the The Pasty Guy Projections (formerly RotoAI, ZinPacks AI) can be found in the RW Discord .

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

There aren't a ton of players who stand out at forward. The Brighton starting wingers will likely be yanked early, and the same goes for the majority of forward-eligible players. Niclas Fullkrug ($7,200) stands out because of matchup.

MIDFIELDERS

Mbeumo isn't a must and doesn't separate on a value basis because of price, but he's easier to trust than almost everyone else. Bruno Fernandes may have a minutes concern if he starts even though he said he'll rest when he's dead. He didn't start a recent league match and if that happens again, Christian Eriksen ($5,200) is immediately in the conversation.

Anyone from West Ham is reasonable because of matchup, but I'm not going to tell people to play Mohammed Kudus ($5,700).

Mikkel Damsgaard ($7,000) seems a little too expensive when you consider Matt O'Riley ($5,800) and even Dejan Kulusevski ($6,200) seem to be better plays on a point-per-dollar level.

DEFENDERS

There isn't anyone I really want to play. Pedro Porro ($6,600) pops in projections because of who he is, but there's a decent chance he doesn't start and if he does, he probably won't be going 90 minutes. In fact, for any of the players who start Sunday after going close to 90 minutes Thursday, I'd be wary of a 45-minute substitution.

Given those unknowns, Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($4,600) appears in the optimal projections as long as he's playing as a wing-back. Trusting West Ham against Southampton a couple weeks ago was a mistake, but you could argue Tottenham have been more of a sieve lately.

GOALKEEPER

Mark Flekken ($5,500)

Flekken is the best goalkeeper on a value basis. He's not at $6,000 and has the best odds to keep a clean sheet and win. Even if you think every team scores on the slate, Flekken is most likely to win against this United team. My other suggestion would be Nick Pope ($5,000), but he's not that much cheaper and away from home in arguably a more difficult matchup.