Adam Masina headshot

Adam Masina Injury: Bows out against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Masina had two tackles (one won), nine clearances and three interceptions in 76 minutes before exiting Wednesday's 2-0 win over Udinese due to a leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Masina had a strong display while filling in for Saul Coco (suspension), putting together his busiest display of the season but was forced off in the final portion of the game. He'll be evaluated ahead of Sunday's clash with Napoli, where the starter will return from his ban.

Adam Masina
Torino
