Adam Smith Injury: Begins to train

Smith (strain) is back training in some capacity, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "Adam is starting to do some things so overall we've had good news."

Smith is seeing some positive updates from his calf injury after he was able to resume some training this week. He appears to still be out for Sunday's FA Cup match, probably at least a week or two away from a return. This is still good news for the defender, as he has been out since Dec. 22 and started in eight straight games before the injury.