Adam Smith Injury: New calf injury

Smith (calf) is still not training as he picked up a calf injury, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "He's having some issues with the calf in his recovery; it was a hamstring injury but now he's having issues in his calf."

Smith originally went to the sideline with a hamstring injury and during his recovery he's now picked up a hamstring concern. The new injury and the complications with it are a big concern for Smith, who has no real definite timeline. It wouldn't be a surprise if he was out after the international break.