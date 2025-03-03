Adama Traore Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Traore (ankle) was forced off in the 53rd minute of Sunday's FA Cup win over Manchester United with an injury. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine his availability for Saturday's match against Brighton, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference. "He twisted his ankle. Painful right now, we will have to assess him and see if he's ready for the next one."

Traore has started the last four games across all competitions for Fulham's frontline, reestablishing himself as a regular starter. He was forced off against Manchester United after twisting his ankle and will be assessed ahead of Saturday's match. If he is unavailable, Emile Smith Rowe could see increased involvement in the next game.