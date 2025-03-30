Ademola Lookman News: Engulfed by Fiorentina

Lookman recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Fiorentina.

Lookman had a muted display like most of the Atalanta squad in this one and salvaged his day only through a decent number of deliveries, but he wasn't very precise. He has registered three goals, 16 shots (eight on target), 13 chances created and 24 crosses (nine accurate) in the last five fixtures.