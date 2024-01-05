Italian Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan. 6, 7

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Italian Serie A Best Bets

SGP: Juventus to beat Salernitana + Both Teams to Score No = +107

Juventus should win this matchup and while clean sheets are hard to come by, I think they have an excellent chance to shutout Salernitana, even on the road. Juventus are second in Serie A with 10 clean sheets while Salernitana have only scored 15 goals in 18 matches. If you're feeling risk averse to the clean sheet and want to take a shot on a longer odds single-game parlay, Juventus to win and under 2.5 goals is +207. Only six of Juventus' matches have eclipsed two goals this season.

Roma vs. Atalanta Both Teams to Score = Yes -112

While Roma let me down by not scoring last week, I expect that both teams will get on the scoresheet this weekend. The winner is hard to predict as both teams score plenty of goals, both near the top of the charts in terms of conversions this season. Atalanta also have the third-most clean sheets in the league, but on the road I think that a shutout will be hard to come by. Ademola Lookman is out for Atalanta, but both sides possess enough quality to score in this match with the over 2.5 goals at +120 also in play.

Roma vs. Atalanta Both teams to Score = Yes -112