Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22

This article is part of our Sorare series.

It's a two-match slate for the midweek with staggered First Round schedules. What does that mean for Sorare? Sadly, you can only play you players in the All-Star competition or U23 if they are age-eligible. The Challenger competition won't be open, as not enough licensed clubs are playing.

This means MLS players will have to compete with the rest of the world. The good news? Only three teams have an implied winning percentage above 70 percent (Celtic 90.09%, Vissel Kobe 75.19%, Atalanta 74.63%). Celtic have a chance to run away with the gameweek, but outside of that, you can feel good about playing your Columbus Crew and upper-end MLS players.

MLS Playoff Schedule

First Round (Best of 3): October 25-TBD Conference Semifinals: November 23 & November 24 (After International Break) Conference Finals: November 30 & December 1 MLS Cup: December 7

Sorare GW 22 // MLS First Round Matches

Here are the implied odds for each matchup.

Columbus Crew 59.52% vs. New York Red Bulls 21.93% Real Salt Lake 51.02% vs. Minnesota United 28.99%

#2 Columbus Crew vs. #7 New York Red Bulls

Columbus Crew 2024 Home Record: 10-4-3, 38 GF, 21 GA (5th)

New York Red Bulls 2024 Away Record: 4-7-6, 24 GF, 27 GA (15th)

Season Series: Columbus Crew won 2-0

March 16 : Columbus 3-0 (Lower.com Field)

October 19: Columbus 3-2 (Red Bull Arena)

If this series goes to three games, these teams could meet four times in a few weeks. Columbus defeated RBNY 3-2 with a slightly rotated squad on Decision Day (Oct. 19). Columbus have the experience of last season's MLS Cup run and are a heavy favorite in the series. Don't count out RBNY's ability to muck things up and play for a draw to force penalty kicks.

Prediction: Columbus 3-1

#3 Real Salt Lake vs. #6 Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake 2024 Home Record: 11-3-3, 38 GF, 20 GA (4th)

Minnesota United 2024 Away Record: 8-3-6, 28 GF, 26 GA (5th)

Season Series: Tied 0-2-0

April 6 : Tied 1-1 (Allianz Field)

October 2: Tied 0-0 (America First Field)

It's strength against strength in what I believe will be the tightest series in the First Round. Real Salt Lake were elite at home, and Minnesota United were one of the best in the league on the road. Both matchups in the regular season ended in a draw, and I think this first match will be the same result. RSL are on a six-match unbeaten run, and Minnesota are on a five-match unbeaten run. These are two of the league's most in-form teams and the margins should be razor thin.

Whichever team has the nerve to take penalty kicks could decide who advances to the Conference Semifinals.

Prediction: Draw 1-1

Top Goalkeeper Options

I don't think any MLS goalkeeper keeps a clean sheet this gameweek. If that's the case, St. Clair has a lot of upside in a match where he should be busy. St. Clair has clean sheets in four of his last five matches but has less than a 20-percent implied chance for one in this match.

Secondary Options:

Zac MacMath (RSL) $1.24 — I think you can argue that MacMath is a similar play to St. Clair. MacMath has averaged 12.8 AA this season and could easily score 45-50 points on AA alone. If RSL can keep a clean sheet (28.57% implied chance), MacMath could score 70-plus points.

Patrick Schulte (CLB) $8.65 — It's tough to trust Schulte, who has errors leading to goals in two of his last four matches. It's a good matchup against RBNY, but AA will be hard to come by. With roughly a 35-percent chance at a clean sheet, it's tough to project a ceiling higher than 60-65 points.

Carlos Coronel (RBNY) $2.26 — I can't advise fading Columbus. You are playing Coronel if you don't have any other options.

Top Defender Options

This is a gross slate for defenders. Based on form, Amundsen is the best of the bunch. In his last four matches, Amundsen has three scores of 70-plus points, including a 55.38 AA output against New England. With Steven Moreira still ailing and questionable, it should be Amundsen, Rudy Camacho, and Yevgen Cheberko as the starting trio at the back.

Secondary Options: Rudy Camacho (CLB) $0.58; Yevgen Cheberko (CLB) $0.76; Andrew Brody (RSL) $0.49; Justen Glad (RSL) $0.51; John Tolkin (RBNY) $1.49;

Top Midfielder Options

It's not your typical gameweek with a slate full of elite MLS options in the midfield. Luna grades as the top play, scoring in three of his last four starts. Luna averages 10 AA in home starts, so you're looking at a floor of 40-45 and a ceiling of 70-75 points.

Secondary Options: Dylan Chambost (CLB) $1.52; Emil Forsberg (RBNY) $1.01; Braian Ojeda (RSL) $1.01; Hassani Dotson (MIN) $0.51; Robin Lod (MIN) $0.51; Joseph Rosales (MIN) $0.51

Top Forward Options

Cucho is the clear-cut top play of the slate. Over his last six matches, he has six goals and four assists.

Cucho's level is miles ahead of most of the talent you see in MLS. On this midweek short slate, Cucho is the top global forward, with Ademola Lookman for Atalanta close behind (home against Monza).

Secondary Options: Cristian Arango (RSL) $2.02; Diego Rossi (CLB) $5.30; Max Arfsten (CLB) $2.02; Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN) $0.76; Kelvin Yeboah (MIN) $6.06

Favorite Lineup

*Prefer St. Clair, but I went with MacMath to avoid playing an outfielder against my goalkeeper.

Courtesy of the SorareData Concept Builder

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.