Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Kann headshot

Alec Kann Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Kann (hip) is still in his rehabilitation process following a long-term hip injury that required surgery. He is currently out, according to the MLS injury report.

Kann is continuing his recovery from a long-term hip injury, with no specific date set for his return. His absence will not lead to any changes, as he is expected to remain the backup goalkeeper once fully fit.

Alec Kann
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now