Alec Kann Injury: Still in rehabilitation process
Kann (hip) is still in his rehabilitation process following a long-term hip injury that required surgery. He is currently out, according to the MLS injury report.
Kann is continuing his recovery from a long-term hip injury, with no specific date set for his return. His absence will not lead to any changes, as he is expected to remain the backup goalkeeper once fully fit.
