Alejandro Grimaldo News: Whips in 13 crosses
Grimaldo generated two shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (one accurate) and nine corners in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.
Grimaldo led the Bayer Leverkusen attack Tuesday with 13 crosses (one accurate) over his 84 minutes of play as his side fell in a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. The wide-midfielder added one tackle (one won) to the team's defensive effort. Grimaldo concludes his Champions League campaign having scored twice and supplied one assist over 10 appearances (10 starts).
