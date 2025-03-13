Fantasy Soccer
Alejandro Grimaldo headshot

Alejandro Grimaldo News: Whips in 13 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Grimaldo generated two shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (one accurate) and nine corners in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Grimaldo led the Bayer Leverkusen attack Tuesday with 13 crosses (one accurate) over his 84 minutes of play as his side fell in a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. The wide-midfielder added one tackle (one won) to the team's defensive effort. Grimaldo concludes his Champions League campaign having scored twice and supplied one assist over 10 appearances (10 starts).

Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
