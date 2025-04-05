Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Forced off against Parma

Bastoni had three crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in the first half of Saturday's tilt against Parma before leaving at halftime out of precaution due to discomfort in his left knee, DAZN reported.

Bastoni did more offensively than in the back as his side pulled the strings and was pictured icing the area on the bench, but the game was also already fairly in hand. He'll be assessed ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.