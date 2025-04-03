Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Moreno headshot

Alex Moreno Injury: Loan locked against Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Moreno is loan-locked and won't be able to play against his parent club Aston Villa on Saturday, according to the Nottingham Post.

Moreno was expected to start in upcoming matches after Ola Aina's long-term injury but will be unavailable for Saturday's clash against his parent club due to loan restrictions. Harry Toffolo will likely step in for that game in the backline.

Alex Moreno
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now