Alex Moreno Injury: Loan locked against Villa
Moreno is loan-locked and won't be able to play against his parent club Aston Villa on Saturday, according to the Nottingham Post.
Moreno was expected to start in upcoming matches after Ola Aina's long-term injury but will be unavailable for Saturday's clash against his parent club due to loan restrictions. Harry Toffolo will likely step in for that game in the backline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now