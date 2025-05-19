Alexander Isak Injury: Underwent scans as precaution

Isak underwent scans on Sunday morning for a groin injury he felt in training on Saturday and it was clear he couldn't play against Arsenal. It is likely a setback from a previous injury that will not require surgery, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference, according to Chronicle Live. "He only felt pain after training, he'd felt fine during training and it was just a bit of stiffness really. So he went for a scan this morning purely a precaution. Then it became obvious that he was not going to be fit to play. I don't know. A lot depends on how he will react in the next few days. He has had a couple of groin injuries either side, this is one he had earlier in the season. I don't think it is a surgery issue. It's not something that needs mending. It is certainly something that needs looking at as to why he's getting groin complaints. But yeah it is definitely not a surgery issue it's what is he doing to strengthen that area, which we will look at and focus on."

Isak missed Sunday's clash against Arsenal due to a groin injury and a likely setback from a previous issue. He underwent scans on Sunday morning which ruled him out for the game and remains a doubt for the final match of the season against Everton on Sunday. If he is unavailable, Callum Wilson will likely lead the line again against the Toffees.