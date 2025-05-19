Fantasy Soccer
Alexander Isak Injury: Underwent scans as precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 2:45am

Isak underwent scans on Sunday morning for a groin injury he felt in training on Saturday and it was clear he couldn't play against Arsenal. It is likely a setback from a previous injury that will not require surgery, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference, according to Chronicle Live. "He only felt pain after training, he'd felt fine during training and it was just a bit of stiffness really. So he went for a scan this morning purely a precaution. Then it became obvious that he was not going to be fit to play. I don't know. A lot depends on how he will react in the next few days. He has had a couple of groin injuries either side, this is one he had earlier in the season. I don't think it is a surgery issue. It's not something that needs mending. It is certainly something that needs looking at as to why he's getting groin complaints. But yeah it is definitely not a surgery issue it's what is he doing to strengthen that area, which we will look at and focus on."

Isak missed Sunday's clash against Arsenal due to a groin injury and a likely setback from a previous issue. He underwent scans on Sunday morning which ruled him out for the game and remains a doubt for the final match of the season against Everton on Sunday. If he is unavailable, Callum Wilson will likely lead the line again against the Toffees.

Alexander Isak
Newcastle United
