Alexander Isak News: Nets one in draw
Isak scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brighton.
Isak scored for a second consecutive game and the third time in four outings. This also marked his fifth straight game with at least one shot on target, and he is up to a total of 17 shots and seven on target in that span. Additionally, this was the fifth time this season that he registered at least three chances created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now