Alexander Isak News: Nets one in draw

Isak scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Isak scored for a second consecutive game and the third time in four outings. This also marked his fifth straight game with at least one shot on target, and he is up to a total of 17 shots and seven on target in that span. Additionally, this was the fifth time this season that he registered at least three chances created.