Alexander Isak News: Scores penalty kick Saturday

Isak scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Isak opened the scoring for Newcastle with a penalty in first-half stoppage time after a foul on Jacob Murphy. The goal was his 22nd in the Premier League this season, setting a new personal best as it surpasses his previous total of 21 goals from last season. Isak remains a pivotal figure in Newcastle's attack as they push for a top-four finish. He will try to contribute again Sunday against the Seagulls.