Alexis Vega News: Scores in win over Chivas

Vega scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Guadalajara.

Vega caught the opposing defense off guard while recovering a ball near the penalty area, leading to his team's first goal in the 34th minute of the victory. He's tied with Necaxa's Diber Cambindo as one of the offensive leaders in the current Liga MX competition with seven direct contributions in as many matches. Additionally, Vega has recorded at least four shots and multiple crosses in all of his last six starts. He'll likely continue to feature on the left wing but could alternatively move to a central position in some games.