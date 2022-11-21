DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Poland vs. Mexico

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Soccer series.

Tuesday's single-game Yahoo slate features a matchup between Poland and Mexico which could be vital for either team's chances at reaching the knockout stage alongside group favorite Argentina.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the Yahoo Fantasy Soccer: Mexico vs Poland Cheat Sheet

CASH GAME STRATEGY

He's expensive, but with goals being worth eight points on Yahoo, it's hard to ignore Robert Lewandowski ($32) as your superstar for Tuesday's match. He has the best odds to score at +140, with the next closest being Mexico's Raul Jimenez, who likely won't start, at +250. I think it makes sense in cash to just pay up for Lewandowski as even if he doesn't score we should expect multiple shots and shots on target which add to his floor.

With Lewandowski taking up a huge chunk of salary, both keepers don't seem like awful options for a little bit of salary savings with the total trending under 2.5 total goals. Guillermo Ochoa ($17) is playing in his fifth World Cup and his third as Mexico's starter and often brings out his best performances in the competition. Wojciech Szczesny ($18) is more expensive despite Poland being slight underdogs but doesn't have to face his prolific teammate which could see him keep a clean sheet.

Ernesto Alexis Vega ($18) and Piotr Zielinski ($28) are the likely set piece takers for their teams, but neither will take penalties and with crosses being worth only half a point, neither seem like priority plays. Zielinski is the main creator for Poland, but it's hard to envision a lineup that comfortably puts him and Lewandowski in it.

Those looking to round out their lineups with some more defensive options could look at Edson Alvarez ($18), Matty Cash ($17), Hector Moreno ($19), and Kamil Glik ($15). All offer a way to pick up peripheral points in blocks, interceptions and tackles, with Cash having some attacking upside due to playing at right wing-back.

Tournament Strategy

In tournaments, for those looking to take the top prize, the simplest way to go is to fade Lewandowski to get leverage off what projects to be a massive drafted percentage. It's a terrifying prospect, but in the off-chance he busts you put yourself ahead of the field.

With most expected to utilize Lewandowksi, flipping sides and playing Mexico's Henry Martin ($27) is in play. He has the best goal-scoring odds for Mexico and his team are the slightest favorite, making for an intriguing pick as he's coming off a season with 13 goals in Liga MX. Combining him with Vega is a solid pairing for an assist-goal combination from a corner kick or cross. Hirving Lozano ($24) may also fly under the radar due to +300 goal odds, but he's played well for Napoli this season and will find himself in advanced positions throughout the match.

For Poland, Karol Swiderski ($26) is likely to not see much utilization but plays alongside Zielinski in attacking midfield and is coming off of a 10-goal season in MLS for Charlotte. Swiderski has some threat in aerial situations meaning a combination of him and either Cash or Bartosz Bereszyński ($18) could pay dividends.

The bottom line for tournaments may just be to fade Lewandowski and hope the superstar striker blanks, giving you a fighting chance against a much lower percentage of the field.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ethan Sexton plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: esexton18.