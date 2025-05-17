Alvaro Fidalgo News: Limited impact in first-leg loss

Fidalgo generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-0 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Fidalgo was active in midfield and was a reliable playmaking threat for America in this match, but the team didn't offer much in the way of attacking sequences in the final third. The Spaniard has been one of America's best players all season long, and he should have a big role in the second semifinal Sunday.