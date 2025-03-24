Alvas Powell News: Own goal leads to draw

Powell generated an own goal, three tackles (one won) and five clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atlanta United.

Powell earned his second start of the season Saturday, seeing the full 90 minutes in the defense after going unused last contest. However, his day would end in tragedy, as he conceded an own goal in the 88th minute to drop his team from three points to one. His defensive effort was solid outside of the mistake, completing five clearances and three tackles in the draw.