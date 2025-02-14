Amine Harit Injury: Still needs time to comeback

Harit (calf) has been sidelined for four months and still needs time to reintegrate into the squad, coach Roberto De Zerbi said in the press conference. "Harit is an important player, like Kondogbia. He was absent for almost four months. It's not his fault. During this time, we found important balances. So we need more time for him to be able to play. But he is an important player. Before talking about individuals, we have to talk about the collective. We have important objectives. Everyone must accept the choices. It is the field that decides, no one plays by default. So far, there have been no problems in the group. I prefer to have a lot of competition than to have fewer possibilities of choice."

Harit has been training with the squad for a few weeks but still needs time to fully integrate as many things have changed since his injury. The coach seems unwilling to disrupt the team's harmony. Rumors since last summer have suggested the club wanted to transfer Harit, indicating that the staff and club are not rushing his return.