2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers

Written by 
Ian Faletti 
AJ Scholz 
November 14, 2022

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Below is a list of expected penalty and set-piece takers for each team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, listed in order from Group A to F.

For all RotoWire World Cup content from DFS to betting, visit our hub.

*We'll be updating this article throughout the tournament and are including corners taken in parentheses after each player's name.

Group A

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
EcuadorEnner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Carlos GruezoJose Cifuentes, Angel Mena, Pervis Estupinan
QatarHassan Al-Haydos, Akram AfifAkram Afif, Abdulaziz Hatem
NetherlandsMemphis DepayMemphis Depay, Steven Berghuis, Cody Gakpo
SenegalSadio Mane, Ismaila SarrIsmaila Sarr, Sadio Mane

Group B

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
EnglandHarry Kane, Marcus RashfordPhil Foden, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold
IranMehdi Taremi, Ehsan HajsafiAli Gholizadeh, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saman Ghoddos
United StatesChristian Pulisic, Giovanni ReynaChristian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Brenden Aaronson
WalesGareth Bale, Harry WilsonDaniel James, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey

Group C

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
ArgentinaLionel Messi, Leandro ParedesLionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria
MexicoRaul Jimenez, Uriel AntunaErnesto Alexis Vega, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez
PolandRobert Lewandowski, Krzysztof PiatekPiotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski
Saudi ArabiaSalem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-ShehriSalem Al-Dawsari, Nawaf Al-Abed

Group D

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
AustraliaJamie Maclaren, Jason CummingsAaron Mooy, Ajdin Hrustic
DenmarkChristian Eriksen, Simon KjaerChristian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen
FranceKylian Mbappe, Antoine GriezmannAntoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku
TunisiaWahbi Khazri, Mohamed Ali Ben RomdhaneNaim Sliti, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane

Group E

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
Costa RicaCelso Borges, Johan VenegasJoel Campbell, Johan Venegas
JapanRitsu Doan, Takumi MinaminoDaichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo
GermanyIlkay Gundogan, Thomas MullerJoshua Kimmich, David Raum
SpainAlvaro Morata, Pablo SarabiaPablo Sarabia, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Gavi

Group F

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
BelgiumRomelu Lukaku, Eden HazardKevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Leandro Trossard
CanadaAlphonso Davies, Cyle LarinAlphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio
CroatiaLuka Modric, Andrej KramaricLuka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic
MoroccoSofiane Boufal, Youssef En-NesyriAmine Harit, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech

Group G

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
BrazilNeymar, RicharlisonNeymar, Raphinha, Antony
CameroonVincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-MotingBryan Mbeumo, Collins Fai, Karl Toko Ekambi, Pierre Kunde
SerbiaDusan Tadic, Aleksandar MitrovicDusan Tadic, Filip Kostic
SwitzerlandRicardo Rodriguez, Ruben VargasXherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Ricardo Rodriguez

Group H

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
PortugalCristiano Ronaldo, Bruno FernandesBruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro
GhanaJordan Ayew, Andre AyewMohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
South KoreaSon Heung-Min, Chang-hoon KwonSon Heung-Min, Jae-Sung Lee
UruguayLuis Suarez, Edinson CavaniFederico Valverde, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Nelson De La Cruz

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ian Faletti
Ian Faletti
Ian Faletti has been a fan of almost all esports (and sports) his entire life. He has been writing about esports since 2012, with his work appearing on RotoWire, ESPN and other entities. Ian cheers for Fnatic, the Nationals, and the Capitals.
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
