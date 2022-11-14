2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers

This article is part of our World Cup series.
Below is a list of expected penalty and set-piece takers for each team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, listed in order from Group A to F.
For all RotoWire World Cup content from DFS to betting, visit our hub.
*We'll be updating this article throughout the tournament and are including corners taken in parentheses after each player's name.
Group A
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Ecuador
|Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Carlos Gruezo
|Jose Cifuentes, Angel Mena, Pervis Estupinan
|Qatar
|Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif
|Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Hatem
|Netherlands
|Memphis Depay
|Memphis Depay, Steven Berghuis, Cody Gakpo
|Senegal
|Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr
|Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane
Group B
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|England
|Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford
|Phil Foden, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Iran
|Mehdi Taremi, Ehsan Hajsafi
|Ali Gholizadeh, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saman Ghoddos
|United States
|Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna
|Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Brenden Aaronson
|Wales
|Gareth Bale, Harry Wilson
|Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey
Group C
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Argentina
|Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes
|Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria
|Mexico
|Raul Jimenez, Uriel Antuna
|Ernesto Alexis Vega, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez
|Poland
|Robert Lewandowski, Krzysztof Piatek
|Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski
|Saudi Arabia
|Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri
|Salem Al-Dawsari, Nawaf Al-Abed
Group D
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Australia
|Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings
|Aaron Mooy, Ajdin Hrustic
|Denmark
|Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer
|Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen
|France
|Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann
|Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku
|Tunisia
|Wahbi Khazri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
|Naim Sliti, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
Group E
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Costa Rica
|Celso Borges, Johan Venegas
|Joel Campbell, Johan Venegas
|Japan
|Ritsu Doan, Takumi Minamino
|Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo
|Germany
|Ilkay Gundogan, Thomas Muller
|Joshua Kimmich, David Raum
|Spain
|Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia
|Pablo Sarabia, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Gavi
Group F
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Belgium
|Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard
|Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Leandro Trossard
|Canada
|Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin
|Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio
|Croatia
|Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric
|Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic
|Morocco
|Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
|Amine Harit, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech
Group G
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Brazil
|Neymar, Richarlison
|Neymar, Raphinha, Antony
|Cameroon
|Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
|Bryan Mbeumo, Collins Fai, Karl Toko Ekambi, Pierre Kunde
|Serbia
|Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic
|Switzerland
|Ricardo Rodriguez, Ruben Vargas
|Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Ricardo Rodriguez
Group H
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Portugal
|Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes
|Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro
|Ghana
|Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew
|Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
|South Korea
|Son Heung-Min, Chang-hoon Kwon
|Son Heung-Min, Jae-Sung Lee
|Uruguay
|Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani
|Federico Valverde, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Nelson De La Cruz
