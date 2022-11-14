2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Below is a list of expected penalty and set-piece takers for each team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, listed in order from Group A to F.

*We'll be updating this article throughout the tournament and are including corners taken in parentheses after each player's name.

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

