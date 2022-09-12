FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS / MIDFIELDERS

Robert Lewandowski, BAR at BAY ($21): You might look at a matchup with Bayern Munich and be a bit hesitant to take Lewandowski, but I feel quite the opposite. He's returning to Bayern Munich for the first time since leaving this summer, he's got the second-best goalscoring odds behind Mohamed Salah ($22), Bayern have drawn their past three league matches, including Saturday where they conceded two goals to Stuttgart, and finally, Lewandowski scores goals by the boatload in Champions League. In six matches this season, including one Champions League match, he's scored nine goals and provided two assists. Despite having to travel to Bayern, he feels like the chalkiest player, especially at just $21. Ousmane Dembele ($19) has been an excellent supply line for Lewandowski, as he's secured two goals and four assists. On the other side of the pitch, Leroy Sane ($19) and Sadio Mane ($18) are Bayern's top attacking options as they've both scored three goals this season. This is a worthwhile match to target as it's got the highest implied goal total at 3.58. You can't forget veteran Thomas Muller ($17), either, as he's usually less popular than teammates despite having the same upside.

Alexis Sanchez, OM v. SGE ($17): Sanchez has the top goalscoring odds in this matchup and this clash has a decent implied goal total of 2.94, meaning there should be a few goals to account for. He's pacing Marseille in goals, shots on goal and chances created in league play, as he's become the centerpiece in their attack. Jordan Veretout ($12) took two of Marseille's four free kicks last week, while Cengiz Under ($16) provided one and Amine Harit ($10) took another off the bench. Under could be set to take the majority of them if Veretout and Dmitri Payet both sit, so that's worth keeping an eye on. Christopher Lenz and Luca Pellegrini are sidelined on Tuesday, and Jesper Lindstrom ($15) is the only other player who took a free kick last week against Sporting CP.

Matheus Uribe, POR v. BRU ($15): Porto are the biggest favorite on Tuesday's slate as they host Club Brugge. Mehdi Taremi ($20) is suspended after last week's red card, which makes Evanilson ($18) and Toni Martinez ($12) the expected starting forwards. Martinez is an interesting option given his price, but he hasn't seen a ton of playing time as he's behind Taremi and Evanilson on the depth chart. Evanilson had a quiet outing against Atletico Madrid last week, though that's the case with most attackers who face Atletico Madrid away from home. Uribe was Porto's most productive player against Atletico as he scored their lone goal from the penalty spot and created two chances. He'll perhaps be the best happy-medium of the Porto attackers, at least for cash games as he probably as the best floor playing in the midfield. Casper Nielsen ($12) and Andreas Skov Olsen ($16) took set pieces for Brugge last week, making them interesting propositions, specifically Nielsen at his price.

Dusan Tadic, AJX at LIV ($15): A trip to Liverpool hasn't been the best game to target in recent years, but with the way Liverpool have played to begin the season, it might be silly to overlook. Tadic is one of the better attacking midfielders in Europe evidenced by his 24 scoring chances created in seven Champions League matches last season. He continued that form last week with three scoring chances created and a shot on goal against Rangers, and his skill set fits remarkably well with the type of chances Liverpool are giving up. He's affordable and should have a share of Ajax's set pieces, though Steven Berghuis ($17) should take the majority. Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn ($16) were tremendous in the 4-0 win over Rangers and the Berg squad will have a chance to create more problems Tuesday. Mohamed Salah ($22) has the top goalscoring odds on the slate, while it'll be interesting to see if Darwin Nunez ($21) comes back into the lineup for Roberto Firmino ($19). Luis Diaz ($20) was the lone goal scorer against Napoli, while Diogo Jota ($19) could get his first meaningful minutes of the season now that he's fit.

DEFENDERS

Kostas Tsimikas, LIV v. AJX ($12): Andrew Robertson is sidelined until after the international break, which will bring Tsimikas into the starting XI on Tuesday. He and Trent Alexander-Arnold ($15) will likely split corners, making both attractive options, though Tsimikas is noticeably cheaper. This match has an implied goal total over 3.5, so there should be high attacking output from both sides. I wouldn't bank on a clean sheet bonus here given Liverpool's recent struggles, though Tsimikas offers plenty of points from open play. Calvin Bassey ($12) and Jurrien Timber ($10) could produce a high volume of clearances with Liverpool expected to dictate play for long stretches.

Jonathan Tah, BLV v. ATM ($9): Atletico Madrid forced the third-most clearances of the 12 teams on the slate Tuesday and I'd consider the Leverkusen center-backs in another tough matchup. Tah is between Jeremie Frimpong ($11) and Edmond Tapsoba ($8) on the budget structure but is a bit more of a known commodity. All three are cheap enough where you could plug one into your team in a pinch. You're banking on clearances and other defensive statistics here, so don't expect a huge performance out of any of the three unless you can find the one defender who will rack up 10-plus clearances.

GOALKEEPERS

Pau Lopez, OM at SGE ($12): Diogo Costa ($14) has the top clean-sheet odds against Club Brugge, followed by Lopez and Marseille. It's rare to have the second-best clean sheet odds and be cheaper than another goalkeeper. He had a tough outing against Tottenham, but that could be attributed to playing down a man for some of the match. Alisson ($13) at home against Ajax is a good option if Liverpool have figured out their defensive fragilities. Costa has a better matchup than Alisson, while Jan Oblak ($11) is always in play behind Atletico's defensive style. Marc-Andre ter Stegen ($9) is as cheap as you'll find him and is intriguing given his pedigree.

