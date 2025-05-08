Andre Onana News: Concedes one in victory
Onana made no saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 4-1 win against Athletic.
Onana allowed one goal during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Bilbao on Thursday in the Europa League. He did not record a save as his team controlled the majority of the game. Onana's performance was part of United's overall dominance. He will aim to keep that form going against West Ham on Sunday.
