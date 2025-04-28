Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Onana headshot

Andre Onana News: No saves in Cherries draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Onana registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Onana was not under much stress Sunday in a match where Bournemouth scored with their only shot on target. The conceded strike was not down to poor goalkeeping. He now has nine clean sheets from 33 appearances and it has been three EPL matches since his last. He will be challenged to improve that in the Reds next against Brentford, they have netted five from their last two matches.

Andre Onana
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now