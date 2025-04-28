Andre Onana News: No saves in Cherries draw

Onana registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Onana was not under much stress Sunday in a match where Bournemouth scored with their only shot on target. The conceded strike was not down to poor goalkeeping. He now has nine clean sheets from 33 appearances and it has been three EPL matches since his last. He will be challenged to improve that in the Reds next against Brentford, they have netted five from their last two matches.