Angelo Stiller News: Nets rare goal

Stiller scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing four times (two accurate) and creating a chance during Friday's 3-1 loss to Bayern.

Stiller found the back of the net in the 34th minute to open the scoring in the match while finishing with the second most shots and crosses on the team. The goal was the first in the Bundesliga for Stiller as he's combined for two goal involvements to go along with five shots, three chances created and eight crosses over his last three starts.