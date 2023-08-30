Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News

This article is part of our Predicted Lineups series.

The Bundesliga heads into the third matchday and the final set of fixtures before the first international break. There's a plethora of potential top-four battles to keep an eye on with Borussia Monchengladbach taking on Bayern Munich and Union Berlin squaring off with RB Leipzig.

Borrusia Dortmund vs. FC Heidenheim

Friday, Sept. 1

Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund's title challenge is off to a slow start after they dropped points to Bochum last time out. With Julian Ryerson (ankle) expected to return to the lineup and Karim Adeyemi continuing to build fitness, all three points will be crucial. With those returnees, Dortmund should be able to play their full strength 4-3-3 in this spot. If Ryerson, Felix Nmecha or Adeyemi are unable to start, Marco Reus or Marcel Sabitzer could find themselves back in the starting XI.

Projected XI: Kobel - Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini - Can, Brandt, Nmecha - Malen, Haller, Adeyemi

FC Heidenheim: Heidenheim are still looking for their first points back in the Bundesliga. Marnon Busch (hamstring) remains out meaning another start for Omar Traore. Otherwise, nothing changes for the newly-promoted side who will be hoping to grab any result before the international break.

Projected XI: Muller - Traore, Siersleben, Mainka, Fohrenbach - Dinkci, Maloney, Thomalla, Bester - Pieringer, Kleindienst

Bayer Leverkusen vs. SV Darmstadt

Saturday, Sept. 2

Bayer Leverkusen: Leverkusen have nothing to report, as Patrik Schick remains away due to a groin injury and Piero Hincapie has a fractured toe. That means no changes to the starting XI as The Black and Reds look to make it nine points from nine available before the international break.

Projected XI: Hradecky - Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba - Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo - Hofmann, Wirtz - Boniface

SV Darmstadt: Darmstadt were outplayed by Union Berlin last match, but they have little changes to make. Matthias Bader returned to the bench against Union and should now be an option for the starting XI, potentially shifting Mathias Honsak to the bench in favor of a five-man midfield.

Projected XI: Schuhen - Klarer, Zimmermann, Maglica - Bader, Mehlem, Franjic, Holland, Nuernberger - Manu, Pfeiffer

TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Saturday, Sept. 2

TSG Hoffenheim: Hoffenheim got to start their strongest XI against Heidenheim and came away with all three points. Rotation is possible, especially in the back line with Kevin Vogt or Attila Szalai, but this is a thin squad so changes are unlikely.

Projected XI: Baumann - Brooks, Akpoguma, Kabak - Kaderabek, Grillitsch, Promel, Bulter - Bebou, Kramaric - Weghorst

VfL Wolfsburg: Jonas Wind might be the most in-form player in the Bundesliga and with Lukas Nmecha (knee) still out, there might not be anyone with a more secure starting role. Elsewhere, captain Maximilian Arnold is still waiting for his first start after returning from injury, while Rogerio has served his suspension and should take over at left-back.

Projected XI: Casteels - Maehle, Lacroix, Zesiger, Rogerio - Svanberg, Arnold, Majer - Cerny, Wind, Wimmer

Werder Bremen vs. Mainz 05

Saturday, Sept. 2

Werder Bremen: Werder and 2022/23 golden boot winner Niclas Fullkrug are still waiting for their first Bundesliga goal. Naby Keita is back in training, but it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough for the start against Mainz, while Romano Schmid suffered a knock against Freiburg and is a doubt.

Projected XI: Pavlenka - Pieper, Stark, Friedl - Weiser, Stage, Schmid, Lynen, Jung - Fullkrug, Ducksch

Mainz 05: Mainz were handed a major blow due to the Ludovic Ajorque hamstring injury that will see him out indefinitely. Anton Stach is a likely replacement behind Karim Onisiwo, as Ajorque joins fellow striker Jonathan Burkardt (knee) on the sideline. Maxim Leitsch was also ruled out with a serious knee injury, meaning Andreas Hanche-Olsen could be required back in the starting XI.

Projected XI: Zentner - Fernandes, van den Berg, Hanche-Olsen - Caci, Kohr, Barreiro, Mwene - Stach, Lee - Onisiwo

FC Augsburg vs. VfL Bochum

Saturday, Sept. 2

FC Augsburg: Augsburg carry only a single point into the third matchday but finally enter a match where they are on equal footing. Arne Maier made the bench against Munich and could be handed a start, while Mergim Berisha, Ruben Vargas and Ermedin Demirovic compete for the starting role at second striker and on the left wing.

Projected XI: Dahmen - Engels, Bauer, Uduokhai, Pedersen - Maier, Dorsch, Rexhbecaj, Vargas - Michel, Demirovic

VfL Bochum: Bochum found a shock point against Dortmund and will now ride that momentum into a much more evenly-matched contest. After earning a draw, there's little to change in the starting XI. Lys Mousset remains out while Maximilian Wittek's knock isn't expected to keep him out of the starting XI.

Projected XI: Riemann - Masovic, Ordets, Bernardo - Passlack, Stoger, Losilla, Bero, Wittek - Hofmann, Asano

VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freiburg

Saturday, Sept. 2

VfB Stuttgart: Stuttgart were humbled by Leipzig after a red-hot start and now face yet another top-half opponent. Enzo Millot was rotated against Leipzig but could return in attacking midfield, while new signing Angelo Stiller figures to partner Atakan Karazor in the defensive midfield. Chris Fuhrich and Silas have done enough to hold onto a starting role, though Woo-yeong Jeong could take a spot on either wing or in the center of the park.

Projected XI: Nubel - Stenzel, Anton, Zagadou, Ito - Karazor, Stiller - Silas, Millot, Fuhrich - Guirassy

SC Freiburg: Freiburg continue to quietly churn along with a perfect six points in the opening two matches. There's little rotation in this squad, though it's worth noting Michael Gregoritsch was dropped to the bench with Ritsu Doan coming into the right wing and Lucas Holer taking over up top. Christian Gunter (arm) won't return until after the international break so Lukas Kubler continues at left-back.

Projected XI: Atubolu - Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kubler - Eggestein, Hofler - Doan, Sallai, Grifo - Holer

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich

Saturday, Sept. 2

Borussia Monchengladbach: Gladbach have played a fluid formation in the opening two matches but it seems against Munich that Marvin Friedrich will retain a starting role in a back three. Joe Scally and Luca Netz (strain) are both options on the left side of the midfield, while there is little likelihood of change elsewhere, especially with Nico Elvedi rumored to be moving away from the club.

Projected XI: Omlin - Friedrich, Itakura, Wober - Honorat, Weigl, Neuhaus, Scally - Ngoumou, Plea - Cvancara

Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala (hamstring) is out until after the international break. Last match, Serge Gnabry took over in attacking midfield, though Thomas Muller is also an option for that role. Manuel Neuer is nearing a return but likely won't be fit until after the break while Raphael Guerreiro has been slowly ramping up his training. Benjamin Pavard has made it clear he has played his final match for the Bavarians, meaning Noussair Mazraoui has won the starting right-back role by default.

Projected XI: Ulreich - Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Sane, Gnabry, Coman - Kane

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC. Koln

Sunday, Sept. 3

Eintracht Frankfurt: Frankfurt had an acceptable week on the pitch, salvaging a draw while down to 10 men. Off the pitch, it's been nothing but bad news for The Eagles. Jesper Lindstrom departed for Napoli, while Randal Kolo Muani is intent on forcing a move to PSG. Ansgar Knauff misses out through suspension while Tuta (thigh) hopes to make a return before the international break. If Lindstrom's departure is followed by Kolo Muani, Jessic Ngankam and Omar Marmoush would lead the line, though new signings would likely be brought in as a more long-term solution.

Projected XI: Trapp - Tuta, Koch, Pacho - Buta, Gotze, Skhiri, Dina Ebimbe, Max - Marmoush, Ngankam

FC Koln: Koln have arguably been the better team in the opening two matches and yet they have nothing to show for it. Still, there is little changing on the injury front with Jan Thielmann and Florian Dietz both sidelined. Davie Selke (thigh) is a doubt Sunday, likely lending a start to Sargis Adamyan.

Projected XI: Schwabe - Schmitz, Hubers, Chabot, Pacarada - Ljubicic, Martel - Carstensen, Kainz, Waldschmidt - Adamyan

Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

Sunday, Sept. 3

Union Berlin: Little changes for Union Berlin other than the suspension of Brenden Aaronson, while Rani Khedira (calf), Janik Haberer (undisclosed), Sheraldo Becker (thigh) and Andras Schafer (foot) remain out until after the international break. Danilho Doekhi (face) suffered a fracture cheekbone and will likely be replaced by Paul Jaeckel, who has plenty of experience in the defensive unit. With a deep squad, the injury issues don't pose a major issue, and the brilliant performances of Josip Juranovic and Robin Gosens will likely keep Jerome Roussillon and Christopher Trimmel on the bench.

Projected XI: Ronnow - Jaeckel, Knock, Leite - Juranovic, Laidouni, Kral, Gosens - Fofana, Volland, Behrens

RB Leipzig: Leipzig got off to a slow start against Stuttgart before running rampant in the second half. There are no new injury or suspension concerns for Leipzig, though there's plenty of chance for rotation, especially at striker with Benjamin Sesko, Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen all competing to start.

Projected XI: Blaswich - Henrichs, Simakan, Orban, Raum - Kampl, Xaver - Simons, Olmo - Openda, Sesko