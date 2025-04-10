Anthony Elanga Injury: Could return after injury scare

Elanga is questionable for Saturday's match against Everton, according to manager Nuno Espírito Santo, per Paul Taylor of the Athletic. "They are struggling with problems - some small, some not so small - but we have to assess them. We have one more day and then we will see if they can be available for the game."

Elanga looks to be a late call for Saturday after feeling pain in the club's last match and undergoing some assessment. That said, he will likely need to pass some more testing ahead of the contest to be an option, making him a game-time call. He is a regular starter when fit, so the club will hope he is an option, with Jota Silva as a possible replacement of he remains out or on the bench.